2018 Honda HR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 5 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9559843

9559843 Stock #: B04220A

B04220A VIN: 3CZRU6H78JM100422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 35,552 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.