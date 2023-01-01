$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carter Honda
604-256-1359
2018 Honda HR-V
2018 Honda HR-V
EX-L
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9559843
- Stock #: B04220A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H78JM100422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carter Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1