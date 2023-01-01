Menu
2018 Honda HR-V

35,552 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9559843
  Stock #: B04220A
  VIN: 3CZRU6H78JM100422

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 35,552 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

