2018 Honda Odyssey

43,900 KM

$43,980

+ tax & licensing
Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Touring 8 Passenger

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

43,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7187408
  • Stock #: 6080
  • VIN: 5fnrl6h87jb502938

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6080
  • Mileage 43,900 KM

 A local Honda Odyssey Touring 8 Passenger. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated power leather front seats, Three zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Navigation, Honda premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane keeping assist system, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Wireless phone charging, Cabin watch camera system, Rear side window sunshades, Power sliding side doors, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 19 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 10 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 280hp / 262lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

