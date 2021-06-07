2018 Honda Odyssey

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local Honda Odyssey Touring 8 Passenger. Well equipped with Heated and ventilated power leather front seats, Three zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Rear seat DVD entertainment system, Navigation, Honda premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane keeping assist system, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Wireless phone charging, Cabin watch camera system, Rear side window sunshades, Power sliding side doors, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 19 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 10 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 280hp / 262lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7