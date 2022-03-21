$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Honda Odyssey
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
82,661KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8669270
- Stock #: P0410
- VIN: 5FNRL6H46JB503835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 82,661 KM
Vehicle Features
1 KEY + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9