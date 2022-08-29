$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT Sport MT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,135KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9023941
- Stock #: 26UBNA28334
- VIN: KMHH55LC6JU028334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fiery Red (Pearl)
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 26UBNA28334
- Mileage 22,135 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9