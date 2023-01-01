Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

65,803 KM

Details Description

$36,780

+ tax & licensing
Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Sport Limited w/ Sunroof & Android Apple CarPlay

Location

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

65,803KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9535825
  • Stock #: V-67662
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLA5JH091582

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Android Auto / Anti-Lock Braking System / Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control / Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cruise Control / FULLY LOADED SUV !!! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Xenon Headlights;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Hill Start Assist;In-Dash CD;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Ventilated Seats;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

