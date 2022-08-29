Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

117,820 KM

Details Features

$57,963

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,963

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 SRT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 SRT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$57,963

+ taxes & licensing

117,820KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9152311
  • Stock #: 26UIAA20117
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1JC420117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Nappa Lthr/suede-faced FRT Vented - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAA20117
  • Mileage 117,820 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 117,820 KM
$57,963 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus Hatc...
 137,157 KM
$15,569 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 56,807 KM
$51,243 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory