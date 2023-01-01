Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Wrangler

96,650 KM

Details Features

$38,798

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JL Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JL Rubicon

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$38,798

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,650KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXCG4JW191759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB91759
  • Mileage 96,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 16,091 KM $30,761 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Summit for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Summit 23,018 KM $51,839 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT 24,437 KM $28,259 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,798

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler