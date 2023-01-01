2018 Jeep Wrangler

$38,798+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
96,650KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXCG4JW191759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAB91759
- Mileage 96,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
