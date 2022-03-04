Menu
2018 Kia Stinger

53,300 KM

Details Features

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

2018 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8468337
  Stock #: P0375
  VIN: KNAE55LC9J6038283

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 53,300 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

