2018 Kia Stinger

$42,800 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8468337

8468337 Stock #: P0375

P0375 VIN: KNAE55LC9J6038283

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 53,300 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.