2018 Land Rover Evoque

39,462 KM

Details Features

$43,980

+ tax & licensing
$43,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$43,980

+ taxes & licensing

39,462KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9077056
  Stock #: 222061
  VIN: SALVP2RX2JH298415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222061
  • Mileage 39,462 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Controls
Electric parking brake
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Panorama glass roof
Keyless Ignition
USB
Power lift -gate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

