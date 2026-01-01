$47,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
V8 Autobiography Supercharged LWB
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
V8 Autobiography Supercharged LWB
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
101,000KM
VIN SALGV5RE0JA507268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Grained Leather Seat Trim, 22-Way Climate Front Bucket w/Climate Rear Seats, Cabin Air Ionisation, Front Centre Console Cooler, Heated Windscreen, Wheels: 22" 11 Spoke (Style 1046). 2018 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography Fuji White 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4WD Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence. With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. We're proud to be named one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value. No Surprises, Just Great Pricing We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front. Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available. Tailored Financing & Leasing Options Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether you're buying or leasing. We'll make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options. Visit Us Today We're located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience. Ready to drive something exceptional? Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!
Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Grained Leather Seat Trim, 22-Way Climate Front Bucket w/Climate Rear Seats, Cabin Air Ionisation, Front Centre Console Cooler, Heated Windscreen, Wheels: 22" 11 Spoke (Style 1046).
2018 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography Fuji White 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4WD
Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence.
With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. We're proud to be named one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value.
No Surprises, Just Great Pricing
We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front.
Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection
Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available.
Tailored Financing & Leasing Options
Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether you're buying or leasing. We'll make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options.
Visit Us Today
We're located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience.
Ready to drive something exceptional?
Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!
Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Grained Leather Seat Trim, 22-Way Climate Front Bucket w/Climate Rear Seats, Cabin Air Ionisation, Front Centre Console Cooler, Heated Windscreen, Wheels: 22" 11 Spoke (Style 1046).
2018 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography Fuji White 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4WD
Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence.
With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. We're proud to be named one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value.
No Surprises, Just Great Pricing
We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front.
Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection
Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available.
Tailored Financing & Leasing Options
Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether you're buying or leasing. We'll make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options.
Visit Us Today
We're located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience.
Ready to drive something exceptional?
Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Suspension
Air Suspension
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
Call Dealer
604-736-XXXX(click to show)
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
604-736-7411
2018 Land Rover Range Rover