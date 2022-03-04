Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

35,850 KM

Details

$61,950

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

P380 SE R-Dynamic

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

35,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8507381
  • Stock #: P0387
  • VIN: SALYL2RV2JA759547

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0387
  • Mileage 35,850 KM

