$61,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,950
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 SE R-Dynamic
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$61,950
+ taxes & licensing
35,850KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8507381
- Stock #: P0387
- VIN: SALYL2RV2JA759547
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0387
- Mileage 35,850 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9