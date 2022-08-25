Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

0 KM

Details

$71,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$71,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 8992216
  2. 8992216
  3. 8992216
  4. 8992216
  5. 8992216
  6. 8992216
  7. 8992216
  8. 8992216
  9. 8992216
  10. 8992216
  11. 8992216
  12. 8992216
  13. 8992216
  14. 8992216
  15. 8992216
  16. 8992216
  17. 8992216
  18. 8992216
  19. 8992216
  20. 8992216
  21. 8992216
  22. 8992216
Contact Seller

$71,980

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8992216
  • Stock #: 6461
  • VIN: SALYM2RV3JA711052

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2009 Lexus ES 350 Se...
 43,700 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
1999 Toyota 4Runner ...
 207,900 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
1997 Jaguar XK8 Coupe
 73,100 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory