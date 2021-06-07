Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

40,912 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Sport GS - 5spd manual! with rates from 0.99%!

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7312952
  • Stock #: MP3113
  • VIN: 3MZBN1L70JM236605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, PREMIUM GRADE CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Come visit Western Canada's #1 Mazda Certified Pre-owned dealership!

Take advantage of the Mazda CPO Program! with a documentation fee of $598!

..

-Secure: 160-point detailed inspection Value: $880

-Protected: 7-year/140,000 km limited powertrain warranty. Value: $1,400

-Safe: 24 hour Emergency Roadside Assistance Value: $572

-Economical: Special Finance Rates Value: $1,121

-Confident: CarProof Vehicle History Report Value: $70

-Saves Money: Zero Deductible.Value: $100

-Hassle Free! 30 day/3,000 km Exchange Privilege. Value: Peace Of Mind

..

TOTAL SAVED VALUE: $ $4,143

..



Interested in the 2018 Mazda 3 Sport GS at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this Mazda 3 Sport.

..

To see the pre-owned 2018 Mazda 3 Sport GS, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration

604-294-XXXX

