2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$18,495 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 3 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7609153

7609153 Stock #: MP3169

MP3169 VIN: 3MZBN1U73JM263618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,364 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Interior Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.