2018 Mazda MAZDA3

24,364 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - 1 Owner, Non Smoker!!!

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - 1 Owner, Non Smoker!!!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

24,364KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7609153
  • Stock #: MP3169
  • VIN: 3MZBN1U73JM263618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,364 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the 2018 Mazda 3 GX at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this Mazda 3.

..

To see the pre-owned 2018 Mazda 3 GX, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

..

WARRANTY:

-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty.

-A documentation fee of: $598

-153. point safety inspection

-local vehicle

-non Smoker

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

