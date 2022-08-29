$31,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT Auto
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9222112
- Stock #: 6504
- VIN: 3MZBN1M35JM235705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,500 KM
Vehicle Description
A local Mazda Mazda3 Sport GT Auto. Well equipped with Package TE00 w/ Premium Technology Packages. Including Heated front seats, Power driver's seat, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Colour active driving display (ADD), Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Dual usb inputs, Aha, Pandora, Stitcher, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Lane-keep assist system (LAS), Lane departure warning system (LDWS), Forward obstruction warning (FOW), Mazda radar cruise control (MRCC), Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, All weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Back up camera, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 18 Gunmetal finish alloy wheels. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 184hp / 185lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
