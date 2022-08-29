Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

31,500 KM

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT Auto

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT Auto

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

31,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9222112
  Stock #: 6504
  VIN: 3MZBN1M35JM235705

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 31,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Mazda Mazda3 Sport GT Auto. Well equipped with Package TE00 w/ Premium Technology Packages. Including Heated front seats, Power driver's seat, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Colour active driving display (ADD), Navigation, Bose premium audio system, Dual usb inputs, Aha, Pandora, Stitcher, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Lane-keep assist system (LAS), Lane departure warning system (LDWS), Forward obstruction warning (FOW), Mazda radar cruise control (MRCC), Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, All weather floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Back up camera, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 18 Gunmetal finish alloy wheels. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 184hp / 185lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Digital clock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

