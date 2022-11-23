$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
90,919KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9413191
- Stock #: 26UTNA61139
- VIN: JM1BN1L75J1161139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA61139
- Mileage 90,919 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9