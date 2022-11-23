Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

90,919 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS at

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS at

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,919KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9413191
  Stock #: 26UTNA61139
  VIN: JM1BN1L75J1161139

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 26UTNA61139
  Mileage 90,919 KM

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

