2018 Mercedes-Benz B250

41,022 KM

Details Features

$21,061

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz B250

4MATIC Sports Tourer

2018 Mercedes-Benz B250

4MATIC Sports Tourer

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$21,061

+ taxes & licensing

41,022KM
Used
VIN WDDMH4GB4JJ472003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA72003
  • Mileage 41,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Keyless GO
Avantgarde Edition Package
COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps
2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-XXXX

778-945-3030

$21,061

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2018 Mercedes-Benz B250