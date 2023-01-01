Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 10495905
  2. 10495905
  3. 10495905
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495905
  • Stock #: 23291295A
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3JU263695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, 18" 5-Twin-Spoke Design Wheels, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, KEYLESS GO®, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package. Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Diamond Silver Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Reviews: * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 67,000 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 22,000 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz S...
 2,500 KM
$209,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory