$53,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
- Listing ID: 8298270
- Stock #: M3261286
- VIN: 55SWF6EBXJU249381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Contrast Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG® Pearl White 4MATIC®, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, LED Lighting System, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5432 kilometers below market average! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Enjoy a 0.99% rate reduction on select Certified Pre-Owned models, only for a limited time. Nationwide Dealer Support * 2017 -2020 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG)Finance Rate 0.99% APR 24 Months. 2017 – 2020 AMG Finance Rate 5.49% APR 24 Months * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 24/7 Roadside Assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Reviews: * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
