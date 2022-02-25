Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

43,500 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

AMG C 43

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,500KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Contrast Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M3261286
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG® Pearl White 4MATIC®, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, LED Lighting System, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5432 kilometers below market average! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Enjoy a 0.99% rate reduction on select Certified Pre-Owned models, only for a limited time. Nationwide Dealer Support * 2017 -2020 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG)Finance Rate 0.99% APR 24 Months. 2017 – 2020 AMG Finance Rate 5.49% APR 24 Months * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * 24/7 Roadside Assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Reviews: * Unique styling, an upscale cabin, a firm, quality feel, and pleasing performance and efficiency from both four- and six-cylinder powerplants were highly rated by owners of this generation of C-Class. Feature content fitting of a pricier luxury car available in this relatively affordable model was also appreciated. Ride comfort, handling, and a pleasant overall driving experience help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

