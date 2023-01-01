$59,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 43
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10241937
- Stock #: 23295856A
- VIN: WDDZF6EB4JA370744
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 23295856A
- Mileage 55,500 KM
4MATIC®, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Driver's Package, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Burmester High End 3-D Surround Sound System, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Driving Assistance Package, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Rear Window Sun Shade, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Sun Protection Package, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Bi-Colour. Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 43 AMG® Polar White 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATIC® CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
