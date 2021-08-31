Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

46,500 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

E 300

Location

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

46,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7846287
  • Stock #: B253M
  • VIN: WDDZF4KBXJA302277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B253M
  • Mileage 46,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz E300 4Matic With 46,500kms, Local No Accident, One Owner Before. It Comes With Premium Package (Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Go, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Burmester Surround Sound System, 12.3inch Instrument Cluster Display, Silver Shift Paddles, Food Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release), Intelligent Drive Package (Driving Assistance Package, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist), Technology Package (Adaptive Highbeam Assist, 360-Degree Camera, Head-Up Display, Active Multibeam LED Lighting System), Dark Ash Wood Trim, 18" AMG Wheels, Head-Up Display, Black Fabric Roof Liner And Much More!Stock# B253MLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

