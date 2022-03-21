Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

25,500 KM

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

E 400

E 400

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

25,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8700056
  • Stock #: B18064614
  • VIN: WDD1J6GB1JF064614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # B18064614
  • Mileage 25,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz E 400 Coupe Obsidian Black Metallic 4MATIC®, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Premium Package, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package, Wireless Phone Charging. 9-Speed Automatic V6 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 166-point inspection * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.09% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Immobilizer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

