$62,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
- Listing ID: 8700056
- Stock #: B18064614
- VIN: WDD1J6GB1JF064614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 25,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes-Benz E 400 Coupe Obsidian Black Metallic 4MATIC®, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Premium Package, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package, Wireless Phone Charging. 9-Speed Automatic V6 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 166-point inspection * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.09% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
