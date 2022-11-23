$54,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9434109
- Stock #: 22276553A
- VIN: WDDZH6GB5JA296161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Met
- Interior Colour MACCHIATO BEIGE LTHR
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 22276553A
- Mileage 50,400 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC®, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Burmester Surround Sound System, Driver Assistance Package, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, PRE-SAFE® PLUS for Rear-End Collision, Roller Sunblinds For Rear Windows (Manual), Sun Protection Package, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Warmth Comfort Package. Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 designo Diamond White Metallic 9-Speed Automatic V6 4MATIC® Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time and back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $595 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We are happy to provide a free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
Vehicle Features
