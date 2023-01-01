Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

33,500 KM

Details Description Features

$44,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4Matic Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4Matic Sedan

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9469317
  2. 9469317
  3. 9469317
  4. 9469317
  5. 9469317
  6. 9469317
  7. 9469317
  8. 9469317
  9. 9469317
  10. 9469317
  11. 9469317
  12. 9469317
  13. 9469317
  14. 9469317
  15. 9469317
  16. 9469317
  17. 9469317
  18. 9469317
  19. 9469317
  20. 9469317
  21. 9469317
Contact Seller

$44,980

+ taxes & licensing

33,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9469317
  • Stock #: 6551
  • VIN: WDDZF4KB8JA378032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6551
  • Mileage 33,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz E300 4Matic Sedan. Well equipped with Premium Package, Heated 16-way power front Artico memory seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Burmester 13 speaker surround sound system, Satellite radio, TuneIn, Dual usb inputs, SD Card slot, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Burl walnut wood trim, All weather floor mats, All weather rear trunk mat, Power gesture activated trunk, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 18 AMG Alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 9 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 241hp / 273lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Vehicle Features

MP3 CD Player
Digital clock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2019 Tesla Model X L...
 87,700 KM
$89,980 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus ES 300 h ...
 82,600 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan S...
 31,300 KM
$62,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory