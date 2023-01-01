$44,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E300 4Matic Sedan
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$44,980
- Listing ID: 9469317
- Stock #: 6551
- VIN: WDDZF4KB8JA378032
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,500 KM
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz E300 4Matic Sedan. Well equipped with Premium Package, Heated 16-way power front Artico memory seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Burmester 13 speaker surround sound system, Satellite radio, TuneIn, Dual usb inputs, SD Card slot, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Burl walnut wood trim, All weather floor mats, All weather rear trunk mat, Power gesture activated trunk, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 18 AMG Alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 9 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 241hp / 273lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
