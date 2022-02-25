Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

33,156 KM

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

GLC 300

GLC 300

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8346639
  • Stock #: M18100378
  • VIN: WDC0G4KBXJV100378

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Silk Beige/Black ARTICO
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,156 KM

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Polar White 115V Power Socket, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, Ambient Lighting, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, LED High Performance Lighting System, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio. 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Certified winter ready. Enjoy finance rates from 1.29% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, only for a limited time. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 166-point inspection CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

