$58,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 43
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9381418
- Stock #: B18997385
- VIN: 4JGDA6EB5JA997385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # B18997385
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
115V Power Socket, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), Apple CarPlay, BAS PLUS, CMS Rear, Cross-Traffic Function w/Active Brake Assist, DVD Drive, DVD Player Region Code 1, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Night Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Smartphone Integration. Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 43 AMG® Selenite Gray Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged 4MATIC® Reviews: * Owners report an excellent blend of power and fuel mileage on models with the diesel engine, and pleasing performance from all of the GLE's other available powerplants. A rich and sophisticated interior and plenty of high-end features helped round out the package. Ride quality is highly rated on most models, though units with bigger wheels may ride too stiffly for some tastes. Source: autoTRADER.ca Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time and back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $595 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We are happy to provide a free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.