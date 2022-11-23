Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9381418
  2. 9381418
  3. 9381418
  4. 9381418
Contact Seller

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9381418
  • Stock #: B18997385
  • VIN: 4JGDA6EB5JA997385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B18997385
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

115V Power Socket, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), Apple CarPlay, BAS PLUS, CMS Rear, Cross-Traffic Function w/Active Brake Assist, DVD Drive, DVD Player Region Code 1, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Night Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Smartphone Integration. Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 43 AMG® Selenite Gray Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Turbocharged 4MATIC® Reviews: * Owners report an excellent blend of power and fuel mileage on models with the diesel engine, and pleasing performance from all of the GLE's other available powerplants. A rich and sophisticated interior and plenty of high-end features helped round out the package. Ride quality is highly rated on most models, though units with bigger wheels may ride too stiffly for some tastes. Source: autoTRADER.ca Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time and back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $595 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We are happy to provide a free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 58,000 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz E...
 5,500 KM
$184,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz S...
 78,512 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory