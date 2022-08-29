2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

$49,980 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9117907

9117907 Stock #: 6488

6488 VIN: WD3BG3EA2J3382260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 3-door

Mileage 25,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.