$49,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Cargo Van Cargo Van 135 WB
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9117907
- Stock #: 6488
- VIN: WD3BG3EA2J3382260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 25,700 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van 135 WB. Well equipped with Convenience Package, Fabric front seats, Mercedes sound system, Aux input, Usb input, SD Card slot, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, All weather floor mats, Rear cargo area mat, Back up camera, Trailer hitch, 17 Steel wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 208hp / 258lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.