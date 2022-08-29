Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

25,700 KM

Details Description

$49,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van Cargo Van 135 WB

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van Cargo Van 135 WB

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9117907
  2. 9117907
  3. 9117907
  4. 9117907
  5. 9117907
  6. 9117907
  7. 9117907
  8. 9117907
  9. 9117907
  10. 9117907
  11. 9117907
  12. 9117907
  13. 9117907
  14. 9117907
  15. 9117907
  16. 9117907
  17. 9117907
  18. 9117907
  19. 9117907
Contact Seller

$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

25,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9117907
  • Stock #: 6488
  • VIN: WD3BG3EA2J3382260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 25,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van 135 WB. Well equipped with Convenience Package, Fabric front seats, Mercedes sound system, Aux input, Usb input, SD Card slot, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, All weather floor mats, Rear cargo area mat, Back up camera, Trailer hitch, 17 Steel wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 208hp / 258lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2007 Porsche 911 Tar...
 66,800 KM
$79,980 + tax & lic
1999 Ducati 996S Evo...
 12,500 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Xterra P...
 206,400 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory