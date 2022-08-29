$79,895+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 560
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$79,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9155374
- Stock #: B18349582
- VIN: WDDUG8GB9JA349582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Nappa Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 72,005 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC®, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 360-Degree Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, EASY-ADJUST Comfort Headrests, Evasive Steering Assist, Intelligent Drive Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® & Active Brake Assist w/Cross Traffic, PRE-SAFE® PLUS for Rear-End Collision, Protective Shipping Foil, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Route-Based Speed Adjustment, Sport Brake System, Sport Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke. Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 166-point inspection * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.89% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.89% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.99% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.99% APR 60 Months We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.