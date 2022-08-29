2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$79,895 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9155374

9155374 Stock #: B18349582

B18349582 VIN: WDDUG8GB9JA349582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met

Interior Colour Black Nappa Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 72,005 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Windows Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

