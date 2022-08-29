Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

72,005 KM

Details Description Features

$79,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,895

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9155374
  2. 9155374
  3. 9155374
  4. 9155374
Contact Seller

$79,895

+ taxes & licensing

72,005KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9155374
  • Stock #: B18349582
  • VIN: WDDUG8GB9JA349582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 72,005 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 360-Degree Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Changing Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, EASY-ADJUST Comfort Headrests, Evasive Steering Assist, Intelligent Drive Package, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® & Active Brake Assist w/Cross Traffic, PRE-SAFE® PLUS for Rear-End Collision, Protective Shipping Foil, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Route-Based Speed Adjustment, Sport Brake System, Sport Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke. Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 166-point inspection * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.89% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.89% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.99% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.99% APR 60 Months We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 43,300 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 13,000 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 16,500 KM
$90,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory