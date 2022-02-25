Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

20,000 KM

$83,995

+ tax & licensing
SL 450

SL 450

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

20,000KM
Used
  • VIN: WDDJK6GA6JF053922

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 450 designo Diamond White Metallic Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, AIRSCARF® Ventilated Headrest, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Exclusive Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Soft Close Doors, Sport Brake System, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke Bicolour. 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 RWD Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Certified winter ready. Enjoy finance rates from 1.29% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, only for a limited time. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 166-point inspection * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Convertible In Canada For 2018 We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

