2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL 450
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$83,995
- Listing ID: 8330766
- Stock #: B18053922
- VIN: WDDJK6GA6JF053922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Met
- Interior Colour Black Nappa Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes-Benz SL 450 designo Diamond White Metallic Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, AIRSCARF® Ventilated Headrest, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Exclusive Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO®, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Soft Close Doors, Sport Brake System, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke Bicolour. 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 RWD Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Certified winter ready. Enjoy finance rates from 1.29% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, only for a limited time. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 166-point inspection * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Convertible In Canada For 2018 We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
