Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

95,528 KM

Details

$32,136

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$32,136

+ taxes & licensing

95,528KM
Used
VIN JA4J24A53JZ621000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB21000
  • Mileage 95,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS+MANUAL

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander