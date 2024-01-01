Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Micra

62,411 KM

Details Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Micra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Micra

SV

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 11860705
  2. 11860705
  3. 11860705
  4. 11860705
  5. 11860705
  6. 11860705
Contact Seller

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,411KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP2JL246296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S66861A
  • Mileage 62,411 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Destination Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT w/Turbo for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT w/Turbo 3,745 KM $36,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson 100,817 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Limited Pkg for sale in Vancouver, BC
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Limited Pkg 192,311 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Destination Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Micra