2018 Nissan NV 3500

SV V6 12 Passenger Van

2018 Nissan NV 3500

SV V6 12 Passenger Van

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689231
  • Stock #: 5634
  • VIN: 5bzbf0aa6jn852548
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door

A local accident free Nissan NV 3500 SV V6 12 Passenger Van. Well equipped with Power cloth drivers seat Navigation Satellite radio Aux input Usb input Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Tilt steering wheel Power windows Power door locks Power mirrors Cruise control Keyless entry Air conditioning Back up camera Parking sensors 17 Wheels. 4.0L V6 mated to a 5 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 261hp / 281lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

