2018 Nissan NV 3500

A local accident free Nissan NV 3500 SV V6 12 Passenger Van. Well equipped with Power cloth drivers seat Navigation Satellite radio Aux input Usb input Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Tilt steering wheel Power windows Power door locks Power mirrors Cruise control Keyless entry Air conditioning Back up camera Parking sensors 17 Wheels. 4.0L V6 mated to a 5 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 261hp / 281lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
