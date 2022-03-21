Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

98,072 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech V6 4x4 at

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech V6 4x4 at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,072KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8801357
  • Stock #: P0446
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9JC629445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic Met
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0446
  • Mileage 98,072 KM

Vehicle Features

Charcoal Interior
Gun Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 67,200 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Spark...
 6,320 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 25,164 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory