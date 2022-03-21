$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech V6 4x4 at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
98,072KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8801357
- Stock #: P0446
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM9JC629445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic Met
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0446
- Mileage 98,072 KM
Vehicle Features
Charcoal Interior
Gun Metallic Paint
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9