590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7
604-688-3772
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Piaggio MP3 500 Sport Grigio Opaco (Silver colour)
$9595 + $815 (Freight/PDI/Doc/Tire Levy) + tax
Now on Sale for Only $8595 + $815 (Freight/PDI/Doc/Tire Levy) + tax
Out the door: $10,427.20
Finance from just $338 per month*
Highlights:
- aggressive styling and performance
- 3 wheels allow you to use 20% less braking distance
- lean angle of 40-degrees for any riding conditions
- two front wheels offer road holding abilities on either wet or dry roads that a single front wheel cannot match
- ABS and ASR fitted as standard
- USB & 12V charging, Smartphone connectivity, LED lighting, large seat storage
- optional top case for additional carrying capacity
One only.
Comes with 2 year warranty. Please call us for details.
Vespa Metro Vancouver
590 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Dealer# 30801
vespametro.com
Stock #0162
*Financing offered on approved credit and based on 36 month term (unless otherwise stated). All taxes, fees and other charges are INCLUDED in the monthly payment amount. Ask us for full details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7