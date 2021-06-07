2018 Porsche Macan

$64,980 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7326206

7326206 Stock #: 6113

6113 VIN: wp1ab2a55jlb39222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6113

Mileage 32,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Entertainment Package Rear View Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

