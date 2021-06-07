Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Macan

32,200 KM

Details Description Features

$64,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Macan

S AWD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 7326206
  2. 7326206
  3. 7326206
  4. 7326206
  5. 7326206
  6. 7326206
  7. 7326206
  8. 7326206
  9. 7326206
  10. 7326206
  11. 7326206
  12. 7326206
  13. 7326206
  14. 7326206
  15. 7326206
  16. 7326206
  17. 7326206
  18. 7326206
  19. 7326206
  20. 7326206
  21. 7326206
Contact Seller

$64,980

+ taxes & licensing

32,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7326206
  • Stock #: 6113
  • VIN: wp1ab2a55jlb39222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6113
  • Mileage 32,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A local one owner accident free Porsche Macan S. Well equipped with Premium plus package including Heated and ventilated power memory leather seats, Rear heated seats, Power panoramic moonroof, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Steering wheel controls, Touch screen Navigation, Bose sound, Bluetooth, Dual sd card slots, Usb input, Aux input, Surround view camera system, Lane change assist, Power folding mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, All weather floor mats, Bi-xenon headlights, Fog lamps, 20 RS Spyder design wheels. 3.0L V6 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 340hp / 339lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment   Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975    Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com        Dealer # 10290          

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 8,500 KM
$49,980 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan 370Z 2dr...
 98,000 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac ATS 2d...
 13,200 KM
$69,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory