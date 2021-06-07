2018 Porsche Macan

+ taxes & licensing
A local one owner accident free Porsche Macan S. Well equipped with Premium plus package including Heated and ventilated power memory leather seats, Rear heated seats, Power panoramic moonroof, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Heated steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Steering wheel controls, Touch screen Navigation, Bose sound, Bluetooth, Dual sd card slots, Usb input, Aux input, Surround view camera system, Lane change assist, Power folding mirrors, Front and rear parking sensors, All weather floor mats, Bi-xenon headlights, Fog lamps, 20 RS Spyder design wheels. 3.0L V6 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 340hp / 339lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
