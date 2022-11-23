$36,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2018 RAM 1500
Night Crew Cab 6'4 Box 4x4
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$36,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9429501
- Stock #: 6558
- VIN: 1C6RR7UT9JS259898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,400 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Ram 1500 Night Crew Cab 6'4 Box 4x4. Well equipped with Comfort Group, Convenience Group, Sport Premium Group and Remote Start Security Alarm Group. Including Heated and ventilated power front leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Alpine 9 speaker premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Dual usb inputs, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Power pedal adjustment, Power rear sliding window, All weather floor mats, Undercover tonneau cover, Line x spray in box liner, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Black badging, Black Hex-link grille with black surround, Projector headlamps, Fog lamps, 20 Black aluminum alloy wheels. 5.7L V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 395hp / 410lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
Vehicle Features
