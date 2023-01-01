$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
83,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9463297
- Stock #: RP036022
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT0JS162685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 83,228 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
