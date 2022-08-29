2018 Subaru Forester...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 3 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9068512

9068512 Stock #: 26UADA95920

26UADA95920 VIN: JF2SJESC2JH595920

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 27,331 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.