2018 Subaru Impreza

55,000 KM

Details Features

$26,209

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

5Dr Sport CVT w/ Eyesight

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

55,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10111686
  • Stock #: 26UCBA26006
  • VIN: 4S3GTAH67J3726006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA26006
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

