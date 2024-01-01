Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

63,471 KM

Details Features

$18,415

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza

4Dr Convenience CVT

2018 Subaru Impreza

4Dr Convenience CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$18,415

+ taxes & licensing

63,471KM
Used
VIN 4S3GTAA66J3703679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA03679
  • Mileage 63,471 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS+MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$18,415

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2018 Subaru Impreza