$36,971+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,971
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Subaru Outback
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6R Premier w/ EyeSight at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$36,971
+ taxes & licensing
37,062KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10003895
- Stock #: 26UTNA33548
- VIN: 4S4BSFTC6J3233548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA33548
- Mileage 37,062 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9