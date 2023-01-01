Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Outback

104,680 KM

Details Features

$31,011

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,011

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Premier w/ EyeSight at

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Premier w/ EyeSight at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$31,011

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,680KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10215177
  • Stock #: 26UAZA23549
  • VIN: 4S4BSFTC9J3323549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UAZA23549
  • Mileage 104,680 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2017 Mercedes-Benz B...
 60,332 KM
$24,739 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 20,648 KM
$35,948 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback ...
 30,587 KM
$46,899 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory