$30,041+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,041
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Subaru Outback
2018 Subaru Outback
2.5i at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$30,041
+ taxes & licensing
83,569KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10509783
- Stock #: 26UEBA52691
- VIN: 4S4BSDAC8J3252691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UEBA52691
- Mileage 83,569 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 KEY + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9