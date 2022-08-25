2018 Subaru WRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9010267

9010267 Stock #: 26UBNA05063

26UBNA05063 VIN: JF1VA1A66J9805063

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 26UBNA05063

Mileage 53,067 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.