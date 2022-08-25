Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

53,067 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2018 Subaru WRX

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,067KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9010267
  • Stock #: 26UBNA05063
  • VIN: JF1VA1A66J9805063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 26UBNA05063
  • Mileage 53,067 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

