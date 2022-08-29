Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

38,878 KM

Details Features

$32,798

+ tax & licensing
$32,798

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

4Dr CVT

2018 Subaru WRX

4Dr CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$32,798

+ taxes & licensing

38,878KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9218893
  Stock #: 26UBNA35551
  VIN: JF1VA1A67J8835551

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA35551
  Mileage 38,878 KM

Vehicle Features

3 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

