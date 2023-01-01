Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

71,579 KM

$40,153

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

STI 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg w/ Wing Spoiler 6sp

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

71,579KM
Used
  • Stock #: 26UBNA14092
  • VIN: JF1VA2W65J9814092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Red Inserts
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 71,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

