$40,153+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,153
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Subaru WRX
2018 Subaru WRX
STI 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg w/ Wing Spoiler 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$40,153
+ taxes & licensing
71,579KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9975980
- Stock #: 26UBNA14092
- VIN: JF1VA2W65J9814092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black w/ Red Inserts
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 26UBNA14092
- Mileage 71,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9