2018 Subaru WRX

$40,153 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 5 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9975980

9975980 Stock #: 26UBNA14092

26UBNA14092 VIN: JF1VA2W65J9814092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met

Interior Colour Black w/ Red Inserts

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 26UBNA14092

Mileage 71,579 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.