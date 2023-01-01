2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$27,911 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 3 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10149105

10149105 Stock #: 26UBNA48632

26UBNA48632 VIN: JF2GTAMC8JH248632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UBNA48632

Mileage 103,363 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.