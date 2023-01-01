Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

103,363 KM

$27,911

+ tax & licensing
$27,911

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited w/ Eyesight CVT

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited w/ Eyesight CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$27,911

+ taxes & licensing

103,363KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10149105
  Stock #: 26UBNA48632
  VIN: JF2GTAMC8JH248632

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 26UBNA48632
  Mileage 103,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

