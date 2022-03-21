Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

59,909 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Sport CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

59,909KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8806118
  • Stock #: P0477
  • VIN: JF2GTAFC8JH325433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,909 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

