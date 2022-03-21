$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
59,909KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8806118
- Stock #: P0477
- VIN: JF2GTAFC8JH325433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,909 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9