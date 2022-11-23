Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

67,611 KM

Details Features

$32,202

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,202

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$32,202

+ taxes & licensing

67,611KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413188
  • Stock #: 26UTNA02001
  • VIN: JF2GTAMC7JH202001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA02001
  • Mileage 67,611 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 72,389 KM
$38,540 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 90,919 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 67,611 KM
$32,202 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory