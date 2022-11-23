$32,202+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,202
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$32,202
+ taxes & licensing
67,611KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9413188
- Stock #: 26UTNA02001
- VIN: JF2GTAMC7JH202001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA02001
- Mileage 67,611 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9