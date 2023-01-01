$44,796+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,796
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2018 Tesla Model 3
2018 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$44,796
+ taxes & licensing
48,501KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10233620
- Stock #: 26UTNA88154
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8JF188154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA88154
- Mileage 48,501 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 KEY + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9